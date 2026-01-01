What is TechDash? # TechDash is a desktop app that keeps watch over your websites and tells you when something important changes. It can spot broken pages, unexpected redirects, indexing problems, changed canonicals, missing metadata, robots.txt changes, schema issues and plenty more, without you having to keep checking manually.

Who is TechDash for? # Anyone responsible for keeping websites healthy: SEOs, agencies, developers, web teams, IT teams and digital product managers. It's especially useful if you manage several websites or client sites and want to know about problems before somebody else finds them.

Is TechDash a cloud service? # No. TechDash runs on your own computer rather than sending your sites through a cloud crawling service. Your crawls, screenshots and monitoring history are stored locally, giving you more privacy and no recurring SaaS bill just to keep monitoring.

Do I have to pay every month to keep using TechDash? # No. TechDash isn't a monthly SaaS subscription. You buy a license and that version is yours to keep. Your purchase includes 12 months of updates and support, and renewing after that is optional.

Which computers does TechDash work on? # TechDash is available for macOS, Windows, Ubuntu and Linux.

Do I need to keep TechDash open? # No. Close the main window and TechDash keeps running quietly in the background, checking your sites and sending alerts when needed. You can also have it launch automatically when you log in. Choosing Quit stops monitoring completely.

Does TechDash work offline? # TechDash doesn't need a permanent connection to our servers, but it obviously needs internet access to check your websites. If your computer goes offline, monitoring pauses and automatically continues once you're connected again.

What does TechDash monitor on each page? # TechDash watches for the technical SEO problems you'd normally hope to catch before they cause damage. That includes broken pages, redirects, soft 404s, indexing changes, titles and descriptions, headings, canonicals, hreflang, schema, analytics tags, links, images, robots directives and mobile viewport problems.

Does TechDash monitor more than just webpages? # Yes. TechDash also keeps an eye on important site-level resources and infrastructure, including robots.txt, XML sitemaps, llms.txt, SSL certificates, DNS, domain registration and your site's favicon. Different checks run at sensible intervals depending on how quickly they're likely to change.

How often can TechDash check my pages? # You can check pages every 15 minutes, hourly, daily or weekly. Daily is the default, and you can give particularly important pages their own faster schedule. For very large sites, it's usually better to monitor business-critical URLs more frequently and give less important pages a daily or weekly schedule.

Will monitoring thousands of pages slow my computer down? # It can if you ask TechDash to check very large numbers of URLs extremely frequently. Because TechDash runs on your computer, the workload depends on how many pages you monitor and how often you check them. You stay in control of the schedule.

Can I create my own checks? # Yes. You can create custom checks for one page or an entire site. For example, you could alert if a particular piece of text disappears, a header changes, a tracking tag is missing, or something unexpected appears in robots.txt. You decide whether each check is Advisory, Warning or Critical, and whether it should send a notification.

Can TechDash watch for something specific on my website? # Yes. Custom checks can watch for values appearing or disappearing from page content, the HTML head or body, response headers, titles, H1s, robots.txt and sitemaps. They can apply to one URL or across an entire site.

Can I monitor analytics and tracking tags? # Yes. TechDash can detect analytics tags during its normal page checks, and you can also create custom checks for particular values that should or shouldn't appear on your pages.

How do alerts work? # Important problems can trigger a desktop notification, even when the TechDash window is closed. You can also send alerts to Slack, Microsoft Teams or Discord. Issues can be Advisory, Warning or Critical, so minor problems can be recorded without constantly interrupting you.

Will TechDash tell me when a problem is fixed? # Yes. Recovery notifications are optional. When enabled, TechDash can let you know when a previously failing check starts passing again.

Can TechDash alert my team? # Yes. As well as native desktop notifications, TechDash can send alerts to Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord using webhooks.

What is the Health Report? # The Health Report gives you a quick way to see which websites need attention. Sites are ranked by Health Score, with open issues weighted by severity, so serious problems rise to the top instead of getting buried amongst minor warnings. You can also see how site health changes over time.

Can I monitor client websites? # Absolutely. TechDash works particularly well for agencies and consultants managing lots of sites. Give each site a friendly display name, search by name or hostname, and pause individual sites, or all monitoring, whenever you need to.

Can I pause monitoring? # Yes. You can pause and resume individual websites, or pause all monitoring from the TechDash tray.

Can I monitor staging or password-protected websites? # Yes. TechDash supports HTTP Basic Authentication, so it can monitor password-protected staging and development sites as well as public websites.

Can I change the user agent TechDash uses? # Yes. For sites using HTTP Basic Authentication, you can choose a Chrome user agent, the TechDash user agent, or provide your own custom user agent.

Does TechDash connect to Google Search Console? # Yes, if you want it to. Connect Search Console to import important pages, track Search Analytics data and run URL Inspection checks on monitored URLs. Google's API quotas and rate limits are handled separately, so they won't create false website alerts.

Can I use TechDash without Google Search Console? # Yes. Search Console is completely optional. TechDash's website monitoring works independently, and you can connect Search Console if you also want its page, Search Analytics and URL Inspection data.

What stays private? # Pretty much everything. Crawl data, page HTML, screenshots and webhook URLs stay on your computer. Passwords, Search Console access, webhook details and your license key are stored securely on the device. TechDash doesn't send us information about the websites you're monitoring.

What happens to my monitoring data if TechDash disappears? # Your crawl data, screenshots and monitoring history are stored locally on your computer rather than in a TechDash cloud account. Your existing licensed copy also continues working after its updates and support period ends.

How do I buy TechDash? # Buy your license at techdash.com/buy, or click Buy a license now from the activation screen inside TechDash.

What do I get with my license? # Your TechDash license is yours permanently and includes 12 months of software updates and support. The app doesn't suddenly stop working when those 12 months end.

What happens when my 12 months of updates end? # Nothing dramatic. TechDash keeps working. You can continue using your current version for as long as you like and re-download versions released while your updates were active. You only need to renew if you want newer releases and another year of support.

How do I renew my updates? # You can renew whenever you want at techdash.com/renew. Renew before your current period ends and another 12 months is added to it. If your updates have already expired, your new 12-month period starts from the date you renew.

How many computers can I use my license on? # One computer at a time. If you replace your computer or want to move TechDash elsewhere, you can transfer the license yourself without contacting support.

How do I move TechDash to another computer? # Unlink the license from Settings → License, or revoke the old computer at techdash.com/account. Then activate TechDash on the new computer using the same email address and license key.