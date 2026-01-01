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Automated SEO and website health checks, without the monthly fees.

TechDash monitors the web pages that matter to you, catches regressions before they cost you traffic or money, and shows you exactly what changed when something needs fixing. All from your own computer.

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  • macOS12+
  • Windows10+
  • Ubuntu22.04+
  • Linux64-bit

Minimum requirements: 8GB RAM and 2GB of free disk space.

Buy TechDash once and use it forever on one device. Your purchase includes 12 months of updates and support. After that, renew only when you want another year of updates. No subscription, automatic renewal, or back-payments.

TechDash desktop app showing the Websites screen with monitored site cards

The promise

TechDash does your daily website checks for you.

Stop spending the start of every day poking through dashboards, spot-checking client sites, and wondering what changed overnight. TechDash keeps watch in the background and tells you when your attention is actually needed.

  • Delegate the checks

    Website health monitoring without the daily ritual

    Schedule checks every 15 minutes, hourly, daily, or weekly across the pages that matter.

  • Protect your focus

    Spend more time on growth work

    Let TechDash watch for regressions while you work on content, campaigns, migrations, technical fixes, and revenue-driving SEO.

  • Cut the cable

    Reduce monthly tool costs and regain control

    Buy desktop software once, monitor sites from your own machine, and keep your crawl data out of another hosted SaaS database.

  • Make it yours

    Custom checks for the details only you know matter

    Tell TechDash to alert you if a phrase disappears from a page, or if a word you never want published suddenly appears.

The problem

Most SEO disasters do not look like disasters at first.

A deployment changes a canonical. A template adds noindex. robots.txt blocks a directory. Product copy disappears. Structured data stops parsing. The site still loads. Then rankings start moving.

Critical

Noindex introduced

Catch page-level or header-level indexability changes before Google has to be the messenger.

Critical

Robots.txt blocking pages

Know when a robots.txt change blocks pages or directories you expected crawlers to reach.

Warning

Canonical changed

Spot canonical regressions that quietly point valuable pages somewhere unexpected.

Critical

Main content collapsed

Detect content loss, thin pages, and copy changes that make an important URL less useful.

Warning

Structured data broke

Find JSON-LD parsing failures, schema changes, and missing structured data fields.

Critical

HTTP, DNS, domain, and TLS problems

See failures that affect availability, redirects, certificates, domains, and crawl access.

The difference

Do not just get an alert. See what changed.

A normal monitor says something is wrong. TechDash gives you the affected URL, severity, highlighted before/after evidence, guidance on what to investigate, and a way to verify the fix.

01

Catch it

Scheduled checks run in the background and create incidents when important changes appear.

02

Understand it

Before/after evidence shows the actual change behind the alert.

03

Act on it

Use guidance, sharing, ignoring, and resolving tools to move incidents through the workflow.

04

Verify it

Run the check again after the fix so the page is not left on trust and hope.

The model

One desktop licence. Daily checks. No monthly subscription.

Most monitoring tools make every extra website, project, or URL another pricing decision. TechDash is desktop software: buy it once, run it yourself, and monitor as many sites and pages as your machine can comfortably handle.

  • Important client sites
  • Sites that update often and are hard to keep track of
  • High revenue/traffic landing pages
  • Staging and dev environments
  • Competitor sites - announcement, team or client pages

Runs itself

Set it once. Get back to growth.

Choose how closely each page needs to be watched, then let TechDash keep running from your desktop and system tray while you focus on the work that moves the business forward.

Every 15 minutes

For URLs you really cannot afford to break.

Hourly

For important commercial and SEO pages.

Daily

For normal monitoring across your portfolio.

Weekly

For lower-risk pages that still deserve a watchful eye.

Background monitoring

Close the window and TechDash can continue running from the system tray.

Alerts where you work

Use desktop notifications, Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Discord for important incidents.

The proof

77 shipped checks. Plus your own custom checks.

TechDash ships with deterministic checks across indexability, availability, content, structured data, infrastructure, Google Search Console signals, and emerging search surfaces. Then you can add custom checks for the page-specific details your business, client, or campaign cannot afford to lose.

Google Search Console

  • Google Search Console click loss
  • Search impression loss
  • Average position deterioration
  • Search CTR deterioration
  • Template cohort click loss
  • Query click loss
  • Query impression loss
  • Search appearance loss
  • Crawl-recency anomaly
  • Google crawl access
  • Google-selected canonical

Indexability

  • Robots meta noindex
  • X-Robots-Tag noindex
  • Indexability state
  • Canonical URL changes
  • Canonical target health
  • Duplicate index directives
  • Conflicting index directives
  • Robots.txt blocking

Content and metadata

  • Main content collapse
  • Title tag quality
  • Title tag changes
  • H1 heading changes
  • Duplicate title tags
  • Duplicate H1 headings
  • Body content changes
  • Meta description tracking

Links

  • Internal link counts
  • External outbound link spike
  • Orphan monitored pages
  • Inbound internal link loss
  • Links to error pages
  • Links that redirect
  • High-value anchor text

AI crawlers and agents

  • AI crawler access
  • LLMs.txt monitoring
  • WebMCP registered tools
  • WebMCP schema validity
  • Forms missing declarative WebMCP
  • Agent-centric accessibility regression

Sitemaps

  • XML sitemap membership
  • XML sitemap availability
  • Sitemap non-indexable members
  • Sitemap size limits
  • Sitemap lastmod quality

Templates and commerce

  • Important page retirement
  • Pagination regression
  • Facet crawl-space expansion
  • Product attribute regression
  • Video SEO regression

Hreflang

  • Hreflang annotations
  • Hreflang duplicate language codes
  • Hreflang reciprocity
  • Hreflang target health

Infrastructure

  • SSL certificate health
  • Domain registration (RDAP)
  • Brand asset refresh
  • Hostname resolution

Availability

  • HTTP error status
  • HTTP redirect status
  • Soft 404 detection

Images

  • Images that redirect
  • Images with HTTP errors
  • Image template regression

Crawl and rendering

  • Bot challenge detection
  • Rendered vs raw HTML divergence
  • HTML head validity

Mobile and evidence

  • Mobile rendering regression
  • URL inspection evidence
  • Screenshot evidence

Structured data

  • Structured data changes
  • Structured data validity

Analytics and headers

  • Analytics and tag presence
  • SEO response headers

Robots.txt

  • Robots.txt availability
  • Robots.txt content changes

Custom checks

  • Custom SEO assertions

Local-first by design

Your sites. Your crawl data. Your machine.

TechDash monitors websites from your own computer and keeps its crawl database there too. Your client lists, monitored URLs and crawl results aren't uploaded to a TechDash cloud database.

  • Keep client data under your control.Your monitored sites, pages and crawl history stay on your computer rather than being copied into another SaaS platform.
  • No cloud crawler sitting in the middle.TechDash uses your machine to do the monitoring instead of charging you to run and store every crawl on our infrastructure.
  • We don't need to know what you're monitoring.Licence validation doesn't send TechDash your site list, URLs, crawl results or information about how you use the app.
  • Cloud connections only where they add value.Features such as Google Search Console, DNS and domain lookups, licence checks and webhook alerts connect directly to the services they need.

Available for macOS, Windows, Ubuntu and Linux.

Exactly what connects to the internet?
TechDash connects to the websites you monitor and, when you use the relevant features, to services such as Google Search Console, RDAP/WHOIS, DNS, TLS and alert destinations including Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord. TechDash itself only phones home to validate your licence and update eligibility. That request does not include your monitored sites, URLs, crawl data or usage activity.

Pricing

Buy the software. Cut recurring monitoring costs. Keep control.

TechDash desktop licence

LIMITED OFFER - 50% Discount

$89.50Usually $179one-off

Use codeLAUNCHWEEKat checkout. One computer, unlimited sites and monitored pages subject to machine capacity.

  • All 77 shipped monitoring checks
  • Custom checks for phrases that must appear or words that must never appear
  • macOS, Windows, Ubuntu and Linux desktop app
  • Scheduled background monitoring for daily website health checks
  • Search Console integration
  • Desktop, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord alerts
  • 12 months of updates and support
  • The installed version keeps working after the update period ends
Buy TechDash Now

Need multiple licenses and flexible payment options?

We can offer custom pricing, billing currencies and payment methods when you buy 5 or more licenses at a time. Contact us with your details, license needs and billing requirements.

FAQ

Questions before you buy

What is TechDash?

TechDash is a desktop app that keeps watch over your websites and tells you when something important changes. It can spot broken pages, unexpected redirects, indexing problems, changed canonicals, missing metadata, robots.txt changes, schema issues and plenty more, without you having to keep checking manually.

Who is TechDash for?

Anyone responsible for keeping websites healthy: SEOs, agencies, developers, web teams, IT teams and digital product managers. It's especially useful if you manage several websites or client sites and want to know about problems before somebody else finds them.

Is TechDash a cloud service?

No. TechDash runs on your own computer rather than sending your sites through a cloud crawling service. Your crawls, screenshots and monitoring history are stored locally, giving you more privacy and no recurring SaaS bill just to keep monitoring.

Do I need to keep TechDash open?

No. Close the main window and TechDash keeps running quietly in the background, checking your sites and sending alerts when needed. You can also have it launch automatically when you log in. Choosing Quit stops monitoring completely.

Does TechDash work offline?

TechDash doesn't need a permanent connection to our servers, but it obviously needs internet access to check your websites. If your computer goes offline, monitoring pauses and automatically continues once you're connected again.

What does TechDash monitor on each page?

TechDash watches for the technical SEO problems you'd normally hope to catch before they cause damage. That includes broken pages, redirects, soft 404s, indexing changes, titles and descriptions, headings, canonicals, hreflang, schema, analytics tags, links, images, robots directives and mobile viewport problems.

Does TechDash monitor more than just webpages?

Yes. TechDash also keeps an eye on important site-level resources and infrastructure, including robots.txt, XML sitemaps, llms.txt, SSL certificates, DNS, domain registration and your site's favicon. Different checks run at sensible intervals depending on how quickly they're likely to change.

How often can TechDash check my pages?

You can check pages every 15 minutes, hourly, daily or weekly. Daily is the default, and you can give particularly important pages their own faster schedule. For very large sites, it's usually better to monitor business-critical URLs more frequently and give less important pages a daily or weekly schedule.

Will monitoring thousands of pages slow my computer down?

It can if you ask TechDash to check very large numbers of URLs extremely frequently. Because TechDash runs on your computer, the workload depends on how many pages you monitor and how often you check them. You stay in control of the schedule.

Can I create my own checks?

Yes. You can create custom checks for one page or an entire site. For example, you could alert if a particular piece of text disappears, a header changes, a tracking tag is missing, or something unexpected appears in robots.txt. You decide whether each check is Advisory, Warning or Critical, and whether it should send a notification.

Can I monitor analytics and tracking tags?

Yes. TechDash can detect analytics tags during its normal page checks, and you can also create custom checks for particular values that should or shouldn't appear on your pages.

How do alerts work?

Important problems can trigger a desktop notification, even when the TechDash window is closed. You can also send alerts to Slack, Microsoft Teams or Discord. Issues can be Advisory, Warning or Critical, so minor problems can be recorded without constantly interrupting you.

Can TechDash alert my team?

Yes. As well as native desktop notifications, TechDash can send alerts to Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord using webhooks.

What is the Health Report?

The Health Report gives you a quick way to see which websites need attention. Sites are ranked by Health Score, with open issues weighted by severity, so serious problems rise to the top instead of getting buried amongst minor warnings. You can also see how site health changes over time.

Can I monitor client websites?

Absolutely. TechDash works particularly well for agencies and consultants managing lots of sites. Give each site a friendly display name, search by name or hostname, and pause individual sites, or all monitoring, whenever you need to.

Can I pause monitoring?

Yes. You can pause and resume individual websites, or pause all monitoring from the TechDash tray.

Does TechDash connect to Google Search Console?

Yes, if you want it to. Connect Search Console to import important pages, track Search Analytics data and run URL Inspection checks on monitored URLs. Google's API quotas and rate limits are handled separately, so they won't create false website alerts.

What stays private?

Pretty much everything. Crawl data, page HTML, screenshots and webhook URLs stay on your computer. Passwords, Search Console access, webhook details and your license key are stored securely on the device. TechDash doesn't send us information about the websites you're monitoring.

What do I get with my license?

Your TechDash license is yours permanently and includes 12 months of software updates and support. The app doesn't suddenly stop working when those 12 months end.

What happens when my 12 months of updates end?

Nothing dramatic. TechDash keeps working. You can continue using your current version for as long as you like and re-download versions released while your updates were active. You only need to renew if you want newer releases and another year of support.

How do I renew my updates?

You can renew whenever you want at techdash.com/renew. Renew before your current period ends and another 12 months is added to it. If your updates have already expired, your new 12-month period starts from the date you renew.

How do software updates work?

TechDash checks automatically for new versions and lets you know when an update is available. You can also check manually at any time from Settings → Check for Updates.

TechDash

Automated SEO and website health checks, without the monthly fees.

77 automated checks, plus custom checks for the details only you care about. Unlimited sites and pages, subject to machine capacity. No monthly monitoring subscription.

Get TechDash

See how it works